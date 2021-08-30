Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Holdings Decreased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of W. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $334,304,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 217.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,168,000 after buying an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE W opened at $291.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 3.11. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.83.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.80.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.