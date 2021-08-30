Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 672,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,679,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,614,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,361,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 561,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Momo by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 467,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Momo Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.