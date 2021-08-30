Juniper Networks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

JNPR stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,830 shares of company stock worth $1,865,337. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

