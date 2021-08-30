Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Decreased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 44.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,426 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $230.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

