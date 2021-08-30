Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $21,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.29.

FMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

