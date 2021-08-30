GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $11.46 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of GCM Grosvenor at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

