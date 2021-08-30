Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $19.00 at Cowen

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price upped by Cowen from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 526,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $5,623,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at about $4,385,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

