Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.32% of Frequency Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 million, a P/E ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 0.52. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

