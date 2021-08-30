Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Shares of DHR opened at $319.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

