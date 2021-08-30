Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1,110.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $232.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $232.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

