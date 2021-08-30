Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 713.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $96.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.29. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $96.13.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

