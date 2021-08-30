Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 14,506 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 76.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 26,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

