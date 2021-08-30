Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $31,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 75.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 925.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 89.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,477.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,565 shares in the company, valued at $974,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,325 shares of company stock worth $7,422,293. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $40.84 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMC. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

