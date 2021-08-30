Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,239 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $104.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $192,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

