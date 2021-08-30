Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $760,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 557,901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.3% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

