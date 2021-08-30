Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USX stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $475.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.09 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

