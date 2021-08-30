Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 155 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.15 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

