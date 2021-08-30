Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 79,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Marriott International stock opened at $136.02 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.