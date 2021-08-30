T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 217,955 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $222.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.