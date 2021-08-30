Intega Group Limited (ASX:ITG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Intega Group Limited (ASX:ITG) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61.

About Intega Group

Intega Group Limited provides engineering services primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Asia Pacific and Americas segments. The company offers testing services for construction materials, including soil, aggregates, and concrete; subsurface utility engineering services, such as mapping the location and condition of subsurface utilities to reduce the occurrence of interference and conflict with existing infrastructure; and environmental testing services comprising testing soils, asbestos, groundwater quality, construction noise, dust, and vibration levels.

