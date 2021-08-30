Element Solutions Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Element Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

