Century Communities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Century Communities to earn $14.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE:CCS opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.15.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Century Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of Century Communities worth $25,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.