CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from CPT Global’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CPT Global Company Profile

CPT Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) consultancy services for federal and state government, banking and finance, insurance, telecommunications, and retail and manufacturing sectors in Australia, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. The company offers digital consulting, capacity planning, cost reduction, mainframe and midrange performance, project and program management, technical support, and management IT services, as well as management, functional, and automation testing services.

