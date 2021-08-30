Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $20.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.