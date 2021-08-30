Analysts Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT at $71.56

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.15. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $71.71.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.