Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Takes $52,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $68.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.