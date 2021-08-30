SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Bought by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 309.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

GMF opened at $125.65 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $106.60 and a one year high of $146.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.23.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

