Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NHNKY stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.34. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

