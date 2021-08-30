Short Interest in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Increases By 35.6%

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the July 29th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $17.49 on Monday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $348.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 380,564 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 175,847 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

