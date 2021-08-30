Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Up 35.8% in August

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 79,906 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

