Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Up 35.8% in August

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.