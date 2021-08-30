Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a market cap of $825.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. On average, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

