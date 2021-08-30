Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $784,588,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 407,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $76.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.10. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

