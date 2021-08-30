Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will post ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.16) and the highest is ($2.22). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($11.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.33) to ($8.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($12.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.14) to ($10.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.73.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $130.60 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.06.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

