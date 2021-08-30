Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,785 Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.15.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.92% and a negative net margin of 1,303.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

