Allred Capital Management LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $70,745,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700,058 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $40,333,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,583,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

NYSE LUV opened at $50.88 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.