SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 181.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,254,000 after buying an additional 42,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $170.19 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

