Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $26.30 million and $37,536.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,097,940 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

