Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $26.30 million and approximately $37,536.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,097,940 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

