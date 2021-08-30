Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.230-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Catalent stock opened at $129.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,259,037.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

