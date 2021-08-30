First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Community.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 34.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.