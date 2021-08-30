First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on FCCO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 34.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

