Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FYBR. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

