Brokerages Set BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target at $67.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BHP Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.94%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

