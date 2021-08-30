Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $51.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

ZYME has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. Analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

