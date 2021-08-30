Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.30). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $803.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

