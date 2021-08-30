Simmons Bank Has $991,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.37.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.