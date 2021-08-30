Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend by 2,757.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of BCC opened at $58.83 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boise Cascade stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,416 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Boise Cascade worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

