Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Truist

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRT. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.54.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $120.66 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

