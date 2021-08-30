899 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after buying an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after buying an additional 372,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $282.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $77,041,763 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.63.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.