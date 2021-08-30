NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 1,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

NYSE:NTST opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2,592.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NETSTREIT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.40% of NETSTREIT worth $67,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NTST shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

