Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by 85.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $14.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 75.19%. Research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

